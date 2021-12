One out of four new jobs nationwide were added in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - One out of every four jobs added in the United States in November was in Florida, according to numbers released by the state Friday.

The United States added 210,000 jobs in November.

Florida alone added 51,100.

That means a state that comprises just 6% of the US population, made up nearly 25% of all job gains.

The Governor was quick to tout the news.

“We’re a massive country. Over 330 million people. 200,000 jobs you know, that’s not a lot for the whole country, and of that, for Florida to be over 50,000 you know it just shows that the policies matter,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference Friday morning.

State economists report the problem in Florida continues to be a lack of workers, not job openings.

“We’re really starting to see a large number of job openings and employers are saying it’s difficult to find folks to fill those jobs,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Chief Economist Adrienne Johnston.

TRENDING STORY: Governor Ron DeSantis visited Ocala Regional Medical Center to promote monoclonal antibody treatment

The state’s job market is more than 90% recovered from pre-pandemic levels, but economists are optimistic a full recovery isn’t far off.

“At the current pace we expect to see us reach those peak employment levels very soon,” said Johnston.

While some sectors like leisure and hospitality still have a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic employment levels, others like trade and transportation, construction, finance, and professional and business services have already exceeded pre-pandemic job numbers.

“That shows a little bit of a shift in the economy a little bit more broadly kind of when you step back and look at it,” said Johnston.

Even though the state’s unemployment rate dropped by a tenth of a percent down to 4.5%, it is slightly higher than the national average of 4.2%.

Currently, there are 483,00 Floridians classified as unemployed.

With a wither surge from the Omicron variant looming on the horizon, the Governor doubled down Friday on his commitment to protect Floridians’ jobs by shielding them from heavy-handed mandates.

Statewide, unemployment is down to 4.5%. That’s 0.1% percent lower than October.

It is still above the national unemployment rate of 4.2%.

Several counties in our area are below the state rate.

Alachua County has the lowest number at 3.1%.

That’s followed by Gilchrist and Union Counties at 3.2% and 3.3%.

Putnam County, however, is at 5.4% the highest in the state.

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.