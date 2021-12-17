Santa Fe hires Joe Szymanski as head football coach

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe High School football alum Joe Szymanski won a state title as a player for the Raiders in 1994. His next job will entail leading the Raiders back to prominence.

Szymanski is coming home to Alachua to take the Santa Fe head coaching job. He replaces Jared Allen, who went 2-15 in two seasons. He most recently served as offensive coordinator for a Union County team that averaged over 40 points a game this past season and made the Class 1A-Region 3 title game.

Szymanski’s other stops in his coaching career include Interlachen (head coach) and Buchholz (assistant).

Santa Fe is in need of a turnaround after finishing the 2021 season 0-9, including a 49-14 loss to Szymanski’s Fightin’ Tigers.

