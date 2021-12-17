UF gymnastics team ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator gymnastics team opens the season in three weeks, and Florida will do so as the second-ranked team in the country.

The Gators slide just behind defending national champion Michigan in the WCGA preseason coaches poll. All-Around star Trinity Thomas and fifth-year gymnasts Alyssa Baumann and Megan Skaggs are among those back for Florida in what promises to be a highly competitive year for college gymnastics across the board.

Florida will play an extremely difficult schedule as well. The Gators’ home slate alone includes matchups against No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 5 LSU, and No. 6 Alabama.

Last season, the Gators spent a large chunk of the regular season ranked No. 1, won the SEC regular season crown, and made the NCAA Championship Finals.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.