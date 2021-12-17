Advertisement

UF gymnastics team ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll

Reigning SEC champs open competition Jan. 7
FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 16: Trinity Thomas of the Florida Gators performs a floor exercise...
FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 16: Trinity Thomas of the Florida Gators performs a floor exercise during the Division I Women’s Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(C. Morgan Engel | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator gymnastics team opens the season in three weeks, and Florida will do so as the second-ranked team in the country.

The Gators slide just behind defending national champion Michigan in the WCGA preseason coaches poll. All-Around star Trinity Thomas and fifth-year gymnasts Alyssa Baumann and Megan Skaggs are among those back for Florida in what promises to be a highly competitive year for college gymnastics across the board.

Florida will play an extremely difficult schedule as well. The Gators’ home slate alone includes matchups against No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 5 LSU, and No. 6 Alabama.

Last season, the Gators spent a large chunk of the regular season ranked No. 1, won the SEC regular season crown, and made the NCAA Championship Finals.

