UF student who died from rare blood condition to be honored in graduation ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mariel White was supposed to walk across the stage on Friday, graduating from the University of Florida.

However, White died earlier in December after a battle with a rare blood disease.

But White will be there in spirit as her brother Weston will instead walk in her place and accept the degree she earned in Sports Management and Journalism.

About two dozen family members will be there to watch, and President Kent Fuchs will honor her during the commencement speech.

In 2017, Mariel was diagnosed with the disease but vowed to finish her degree.

TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.