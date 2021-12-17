Advertisement

UF student who died from rare blood condition to be honored in graduation ceremony

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mariel White was supposed to walk across the stage on Friday, graduating from the University of Florida.

However, White died earlier in December after a battle with a rare blood disease.

But White will be there in spirit as her brother Weston will instead walk in her place and accept the degree she earned in Sports Management and Journalism.

About two dozen family members will be there to watch, and President Kent Fuchs will honor her during the commencement speech.

In 2017, Mariel was diagnosed with the disease but vowed to finish her degree.

