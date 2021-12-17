Advertisement

The University of Florida is kicking off its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is beginning its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021.

The doctoral commencement begins at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. followed by a commencement for all students graduating with any level and any form of a health degree from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Former Gilchrist County deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO

Both ceremonies will be held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Two more commencement ceremonies will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Former Gilchrist Count deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO
Former Gilchrist County deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
In addition to the shooting, Young is also charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent.
15-year old behind bars for shooting into an apartment in Ocala
School board
Governor Ron DeSantis’ attorney motions to dismiss the lawsuit by Diyonne McGraw

Latest News

Unemployment
The Florida Senate plans to release unemployment numbers monthly
toy drive
The Upper Room Ministries is having a pop-up toy drive for children in need
pets
Marion County Pets: Ellie, Chrome, and Sal
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST