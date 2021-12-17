The University of Florida is kicking off its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is beginning its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021.

The doctoral commencement begins at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. followed by a commencement for all students graduating with any level and any form of a health degree from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Two more commencement ceremonies will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

