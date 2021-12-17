The University of Florida is kicking off its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is beginning its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021.
The doctoral commencement begins at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. followed by a commencement for all students graduating with any level and any form of a health degree from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Both ceremonies will be held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.
Two more commencement ceremonies will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
