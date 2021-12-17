Upper Room Ministries hosts pop-up toy drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Upper Room Ministries held a pop-up toy drive today at their campus on 15th Street.

Pastor Pearlie Shelton says this is the first time Upper Room has collaborated with the community on this project.

All toys donated go to foster children of the Partnership For Strong Families, as well as children they see in need across the community and at their summer camps.

Pastor Shelton says they are blessed to be in a position to give back to children who are in need of a happy Christmas.

Pastor Shelton says “We often say ‘to whom much is given much is required’ and so we understand that as the Lord blesses us, we are given the opportunity to bless back.”

If you missed the toy drive, Upper Room ministries is hosting a blood drive on Sunday where you can also bring more toys.

