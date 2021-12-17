The Upper Room Ministries is having a pop-up toy drive for children in need
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Upper Room Ministries is hosting a pop-up toy drive.
This event is for children in foster care, children in need in the local community, and children who lost a parent during the pandemic.
The toy drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Upper Room Ministries, 3575 Northeast 15th Street.
Please feel free to bring any new unwrapped toys.
