The Upper Room Ministries is having a pop-up toy drive for children in need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Upper Room Ministries is hosting a pop-up toy drive.

This event is for children in foster care, children in need in the local community, and children who lost a parent during the pandemic.

The toy drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Upper Room Ministries, 3575 Northeast 15th Street.

Please feel free to bring any new unwrapped toys.

