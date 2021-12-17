‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The answers to the persistent flooding that took so much away from dixie county residents remain elusive, but one county commissioner offered his explanation at Thursday night’s meeting.

In an effort to prevent the flooding tragedy from happening again, Commissioner Jody Stephenson took residents outside of their meeting to show a replica of a swamp, he says increased flooding, and Dixie County.

“We need help,” resident Mary Goodrich said.

Stephenson said floodgates privately owned around Mallory Swamp at the Suwannee River Water Management District caused more water to flow south into Dixie County.

“The gates is in, that’s what got the water that can’t get out,” Stephenson said. “It has to come to our county.”

He said that explains why the historic flooding caught many off guard.

“People talk about how the water went uphill, around corners where it’s never been…there you go guys,” Stephenson said while showing his replica.

When he moved the gates in the replica, the residents could see the water receding.

He said when the actual flooding was happening he went to those private owners and convinced them to open those gates and over time the flooding receded.

“See the area, some of it’s getting flooded but most of it is going out these ditches and waterways,” Stephenson said.

While he says they received more than 60 inches of rain and flooding was inevitable, it didn’t have to be so bad.

“It would not have done what it done if that swamp had been drained down,” Stephenson said.

Mary Goodrich was one of many who lost items she held dear.

“I had a container filled with all my personal belongings, pictures that can’t be replaced,” Goodrich said. “A lot of power tools.”

“It pains me because to look at the people and the suffering that’s going on,” Stephenson said.

He believes the floodgates need to be removed.

“There are still gates and they’re all over, there’s ditch blocks, there’s all sorts of stuff,” Stephenson said. “The gates need to come out in my opinion as a whole where no one can put boards in there and block this stuff up to flood the county.”

He’s begging the governor’s office to send some kind of help.

“Help us, If you can get us some money please,” Stephenson said. “Send somebody down here. Send the Army Corps.”

He said they need the help so they don’t have to relive such a devastating time.

