GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From displays featuring projected animated Santa films to lights almost fully powered by solar energy, several unique displays can be found across North Central Florida.

One display in Ocala transports you to Whoville where the Grinch and other favorite Dr. Suess characters can be found.

Owner Angie Adams makes these characters all year round to bring more smiling faces to her front yard.

“Just absolute joy I can’t get over it,” said Adams. “It’s just that this is my happy place I would stay out here all night if I could.”

Her lights can be found at 3201 SW 93rd St Rd Ocala, FL 34476 from 6 to 10 p.m. and 11 on weekends.

Where to find holiday lights across North Central Florida (WCJB)

These 75% solar powered lights can be found at 2423 NW 54th Blvd Gainesville, FL 32653.

Where to find holiday lights across North Central Florida (WCJB)

Over 4,000 lights, two projectors complete with animated Santa films and singing Christmas carols can be found at 6333 SW 46th Drive Gainesville, FL 32608

Submissions are still being accepted. If you’d like to share a display email pictures and an address to tv20news@wcjb.com.

