The World Equestrian Center will add two founding partners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Horse Capital has added two more jewels to its crown.

People with the World Equestrian Center announced this week that Hampton Green Farm and Discover Dressage will become the facility’s latest founding partners.

Hampton Green Farm will become the title sponsor of the dressage competition for the 2022-23 season.

Discover Dressage will also offer its educational programs and events at the center.

