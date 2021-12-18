Blue Wave soccer teams earn decisive wins

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team led visiting Trenton 6-0 at halftime and cruised to an 8-0 mercy-rule win at home on Friday night. The Blue Wave are off to an 8-1 start to the season, while the Tigers drop to 9-3.

The Blue Wave boys also scored early and often in an 8-0 win over Trenton. P.K. Yonge’s boys have reached 11-1-1 to begin the season, and Trenton drops to 1-9-1.

