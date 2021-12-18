Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count doubles; majority of infections reported in south of state

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coronavirus cases more than doubled in the state of Florida last week.

According to data from the department of health, more than 29,500 cases are being reported in the last 7 days.

Last week, over 13,000 cases were reported, mostly in South Florida. In North Central Florida, 484 cases are being reported.

Alachua County has the most with 194, while Marion is reporting 179. Bradford, Dixie, Levy, Gilchrist, and Suwannee counties are all reporting less than 20.

Statewide, 70 percent of people have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING STORY: Former Gilchrist County deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.