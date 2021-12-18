Fountain of Youth Football Camp passes on the fundamentals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, the chance for athletes to practice and get better at their sport is always in season.

Saturday morning, more than 30 kids, between the ages of 6-18, showed up to the Fountain of Youth Footwork Football Camp hosted at Eastside High School.

From 10 a.m. to noon, participants went through a series of drills and exercises to test and develop their speed, agility, conditioning, and hand-eye coordination.

They received detailed instruction on how to properly use their body in all aspects of football to improve their play.

The camp was put on by Eastside High School alums, Cordera Ferguson and Tim Shankle, who were standout football and basketball players while they wore they orange and green Rams’ uniforms.

Once their playing days were over, the duo began their business of personal training and sports specific training. Some of their clients include collegiate and NFL players, such as:

Current Gator football players - Zachary Carter and Anthony Richardson

Current NFL players - Josh Gordon of the Kansas City Chiefs, Duke Dawson of the Denver Broncos, Brandon Powell of the L.A. Chargers, D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns, and Freddie Swain of the Seattle Seahawks.

If you’d like to know more about what specific services Fountain of Youth offers or have any questions you can call the organization at 352-682-8854

