Gators get back on track with win over Bulls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Men’s Basketball has been in a bit of a funk, recently.

The Gators (8-3) had lost three out of their last four games, after beginning the season on a six-game winning streak, but thanks to Colin Castleton’s double-double, Florida was able to secure a 66-55 victory against in-state rival South Florida (4-5).

Castleton, the senior big man, recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the orange and blue in both categories. Phlandrous Fleming also scored 12 points, but did so from off the bench. While Anthony Duruji chipped in 11 points and added nine boards.

Florida only shot 39 percent from the floor as a team and just 30 percent from beyond the arch, but did manage to make 12-15 free throws. Including, making 11-13 shots from the foul line in the 2nd half.

The orange and blue also turned the ball over 17 times and only forced 12 Bulls turnovers. It’s just the second time this season the Gators had more turnovers than it forced. The only other game Florida gave the ball away more often than their opponent was back on Dec. 1, against Oklahoma.

The Gators had 16 turnovers in the 74-67 loss to the Sooners, while OU only turned it over 13 times.

While Florida continues to struggle with shooting from all areas on the floor, the hallmark fo this team has been its ability to rebound the ball. The Gators nearly doubled the Bulls production on the glass by out-rebounding them 45-27.

This unit only has one non-conference game left before it begins Southeastern Conference play. If Florida hopes to contend for an SEC title this season, it will need to figure out how to be more consistent shooting the ball.

The Gators will host the Stoneybrook Seawolves on Wednesday, December 22, at 2 p.m. at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

