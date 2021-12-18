Gray Television CEO donates 100-thousand-dollars to Salvation Army to help those affected by tornadoes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company is partnering with the Salvation Army to help people impacted by tornadoes in the heartland.

Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell presented a check today for 100-thousand-dollars.

The money was given to Major Mark Harwell with the Salvation Army’s Southern Territory.

If you are looking for a way to help the victims of the tornadoes, text h-l-tornado to 5-1-5-5-5.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.