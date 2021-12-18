Advertisement

Gray Television CEO donates 100-thousand-dollars to Salvation Army to help those affected by tornadoes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company is partnering with the Salvation Army to help people impacted by tornadoes in the heartland.

Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell presented a check today for 100-thousand-dollars.

The money was given to Major Mark Harwell with the Salvation Army’s Southern Territory.

If you are looking for a way to help the victims of the tornadoes, text h-l-tornado to 5-1-5-5-5.

