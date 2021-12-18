Hundreds of toys handed out as Dixie County residents are still feeling the affects of flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - With people still dealing with flooding across Dixie County more than 600 toys were packed into two vans and were given to kids so they have something to play with this holiday season.

Hundreds of residents came out to the first Christmas in Dixie Expo. Mandy Lemmerman with emergency services said his event was designed to give families some hope throughout the holidays.

“We’re going to all-out this year and let’s really do something fun for the community to bring them together because Dixie County has been hit hard not only with COVID but also with the flooding this year.”

People throughout the county are still dealing with the effects of flooding with some still not able to move back into their homes. This helps needy families so no kid goes without a gift for Christmas.

Lisa Sumrall a resident of Dixie County said this event gives families a positive break.

“People that have not gotten back into their homes and not been able to do the repairs yet. However, I’ve seen them out here today and this has been a nice break for them as well to have something positive right here at Christmas.”

Sumrall said while her family was able to move into their home after three months, there are plenty of people still struggling.

“We were blessed that we had at least a little bit of headway we were able to get some of our stuff out. But there are people that did not have that opportunity and so they are struggling and now they’re trying to replace.”

All the toys that were not handed out will be given to Papa Luigi’s where they’ll give the toys out to kids in need.

