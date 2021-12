Interim Lake City city manager resigns leaving role vacant, again

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City interim manager Mike Williams is submitting his letter of resignation, Effective Dec 31st.

Williams cited medical issues.

He is Lake City’s third manager this year after Joe Helfenberger was fired in June and interim manager Ami Fields resigned in September.

In his letter, Williams recommends utilities director Paul Dyal finish out the next few weeks as interim manager.

Council members are scheduled to consider four finalists for the permanent job next Wednesday.

You can read his letter of resignation below.

https://www.scribd.com/document/547909735/Williams-Resignation

