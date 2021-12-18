Lake City Country Club listed for sale
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The country club at Lake City has been listed for auction.
The property appears on the real estate website LoopNet. The opening bid is $300,000, but the bidding does not begin until January 18.
Property appraiser records show the facility last sold in 2009 for $1.9 million.
The listing calls the property an “excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to re-build local market loyalty after several years of lost focus by the current ownership.”
TRENDING STORY: Former Gilchrist County deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.