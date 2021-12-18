Advertisement

Lake City Country Club listed for sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The country club at Lake City has been listed for auction.

The property appears on the real estate website LoopNet. The opening bid is $300,000, but the bidding does not begin until January 18.

Property appraiser records show the facility last sold in 2009 for $1.9 million.

The listing calls the property an “excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to re-build local market loyalty after several years of lost focus by the current ownership.”

