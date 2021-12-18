Advertisement

Levy County residents voice their opinions against the Northern Turnpike Extension

They said the turnpike will destroy their neighborhoods.
They said the turnpike will destroy their neighborhoods.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Steeplechase Farms neighborhood Christmas parade is an annual event. But on residents’ minds was one of four plans of Northern Turnpike Extension that would go straight their neighborhoods.

Resident Diane Garte said this will hurt their livelihood.

“You’re going to displace over a dozen communities worth citizens who are all on small farms and ranches paying their taxes and not polluting.”

Sherri Brice and her family have lived here for years moving from south Florida to get away from toll roads.

“They do not need to be bringing a toll road through here. it would tear up our way of life there’s a lot of natural resources here as well as animals,” said Brice.

According to residents, the plan shows the roads would go right through a church that feeds 1,200 people a month.

The pastor’s wife Callie Fields said they should use Highway 19 instead.

“Let’s finish 19 which is not going to affect any farmlands that I know of and no real businesses that I know of.”

Air Force veteran Mike Domansky is demanding people to voice their opinions.

“Imagine coming home and your home now is going to be bulldozed by a route going straight through your property your farm. A veteran farmer and you’re going to put up with that. where do you go when you come home?”

Most of the residents don’t want the roads built at all but say if they decide to build them don’t pick the plan that will destroy their neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding

Latest News

Kids in Reddick were handed special gifts throughout the drive-thru.
The Reindeer Romp Drive-Thru hands out gifts to kids throughout the community
Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count doubles; majority of infections reported in south of state
Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count doubles; majority of infections reported in south of state
Hundreds of toys handed out as Dixie County residents are still feeling the effects of flooding
Hundreds of toys handed out as Dixie County residents are still feeling the effects of flooding
Lake City Country Club listed for sale
Lake City Country Club listed for sale