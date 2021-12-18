Levy County residents voice their opinions against the Northern Turnpike Extension

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Steeplechase Farms neighborhood Christmas parade is an annual event. But on residents’ minds was one of four plans of Northern Turnpike Extension that would go straight their neighborhoods.

Resident Diane Garte said this will hurt their livelihood.

“You’re going to displace over a dozen communities worth citizens who are all on small farms and ranches paying their taxes and not polluting.”

Sherri Brice and her family have lived here for years moving from south Florida to get away from toll roads.

“They do not need to be bringing a toll road through here. it would tear up our way of life there’s a lot of natural resources here as well as animals,” said Brice.

According to residents, the plan shows the roads would go right through a church that feeds 1,200 people a month.

The pastor’s wife Callie Fields said they should use Highway 19 instead.

“Let’s finish 19 which is not going to affect any farmlands that I know of and no real businesses that I know of.”

Air Force veteran Mike Domansky is demanding people to voice their opinions.

“Imagine coming home and your home now is going to be bulldozed by a route going straight through your property your farm. A veteran farmer and you’re going to put up with that. where do you go when you come home?”

Most of the residents don’t want the roads built at all but say if they decide to build them don’t pick the plan that will destroy their neighborhoods.

