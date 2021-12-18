North Marion stays unbeaten in boys hoops; Hawthorne snaps Newberry’s run

(WCJB) -A couple of North Central Florida boys basketball teams put their perfect records to the test on Friday night. One survived the challenge, but the other met a roadblock.

In Citra, North Marion moved to 7-0 with a 67-42 win over Williston, which came into the contest 5-1 themselves. The Colts will go on to play seven more games before the turn of the calendar.

In Hawthorne, the Hornets slowed down previously undefeated Newberry, prevailing over the Panthers, 54-40. CJ Ingram led the Hornets with 16 points while DJ Slater added 13. Hawthorne outscored Newberry 20-9 in the second quarter and improves to 2-0 while the Panthers fall to 5-1.

Elsewhere, Santa Fe blew out St. Francis, 68-7.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.