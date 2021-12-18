Advertisement

The Reindeer Romp Drive-Thru hands out gifts to kids throughout the community

Kids in Reddick were handed special gifts throughout the drive-thru.
Kids in Reddick were handed special gifts throughout the drive-thru.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Reddick held their reindeer romp gift giveaway at the Reddick Public Library. Cars lined up full with kids in the backseats ready to receive that special gifts.

The event was held in a drive-thru style to keep everyone safe and still let families enjoy the winter event from their cars.

Former NFL player Tyrone Goodson donated bicycles and said this is a way to help families so no kid goes without a present this holiday season.

“Some kids when they wake up on December 25th which is Christmas day isn’t going to get a gift. So the gift that we’re giving now is going to be the gift that’s going to put a smile on their faces and it’s going to take a lot of strain off their parents.”

All kids also got free books, arts and crafts materials, and holiday goodies.

