Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Officials report the unnamed 23-year-old was traveling North on North East One-Hundred and Sixth Street when he lost control of his bike. The motorcycle overturned, tossing the man to the ground and killing him.

FHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

