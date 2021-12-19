FHP troopers looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run wreck.

FHP is looking for a White Ford sedan or pick-up truck that hit a pedestrian around seven p.m. Friday evening.

A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.

The vehicle which is again, a white ford will be missing it’s left side view mirror.

