Advertisement

FHP troopers looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run

A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.
A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run wreck.

FHP is looking for a White Ford sedan or pick-up truck that hit a pedestrian around seven p.m. Friday evening.

A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.

The vehicle which is again, a white ford will be missing it’s left side view mirror.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding

Latest News

12-18-21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday...
Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle
They said the turnpike will destroy their neighborhoods.
Levy County residents voice their opinions against the Northern Turnpike Extension
Kids in Reddick were handed special gifts throughout the drive-thru.
The Reindeer Romp Drive-Thru hands out gifts to kids throughout the community