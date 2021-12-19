Hotshot firefighter biking cross country for charity reunites with dog

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hotshot firefighter who has spent nearly two months biking across the country for charity reunites with his furry best friend in Gainesville.

Kevin Conley decided to ride from San Fransisco to St. Augustine after feeling burnt out and depressed around the end of October. He traveled over three thousand miles with Rocky, his dog and best friend right there majority of the time.

“From California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, all eight states and I’ve gotten a little bit of assistance through all those. From firefighters getting me hotels, getting me food, or helping me out with my dog for a day or two. But,I’ve towed him up some of the biggest mountains, biggest mountains out west,” said Conley.

He dropped of Rocky at a Florida Forest Service officials house in the panhandle to finish the last bit of his trek, over 100 miles without Rocky in tow.

“Everyday i missed my dog truly. He is my best friend, He’s my partner-in-crime. It’s so nice you know, even though he can’t talk, We’re still buddies and I still talk to him, crazy or not. I think everyone talks to dogs,” said Conley.

Don Showalter, the forest ranger who watched Rocky for Conley, drove Rocky from Cottondale to a motel and Gainesville to re-unite the two buddies.

“My sons been playing with him, my daughter plays with him. He’s been really friendly, a good car rider,” said Showalter.

Conley finished his journey by biking from Gainesville to St. Augustine Saturday all while towing Rocky behind him for the last day.

Conley has been able to raise over $10,000 for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. If you would like to donate, click here.

