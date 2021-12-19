Advertisement

Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LACROSSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire destroyed a small home in Lacrosse early around 1 a.m. the morning of Sunday, December 19.

Crews from Alachua County, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and the Lacrosse Fire Department responded to the scene at 12720 Northwest County Road 231.

The home was only used for storage and nobody was injured.

Crews determined that the fire, which completely destroyed the building, was accidental.

