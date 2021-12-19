Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LACROSSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire destroyed a small home in Lacrosse early around 1 a.m. the morning of Sunday, December 19.

Crews from Alachua County, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and the Lacrosse Fire Department responded to the scene at 12720 Northwest County Road 231.

The home was only used for storage and nobody was injured.

Crews determined that the fire, which completely destroyed the building, was accidental.

