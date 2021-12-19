Advertisement

Ocala’s Hispanic community celebrates Fiesta de Reyes

People dancing to holiday music.
People dancing to holiday music.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - To celebrate the holiday season the Hispanic community in Ocala held their own festival dedicated to the three kings.

Fiesta de Reyes had people from a variety of backgrounds come to Citizens Circle in downtown Ocala. They enjoyed music, food trucks, vendors, and even a police K9 show.

The festival was created with the objective of bringing joy to children and families for Christmas. Along with having activities that will impact the Hispanic community in North Central Florida.

One of the organizers Victor Martinez said it was an honor to celebrate cultures in Ocala.

“It’s an awesome experience we know we came from a different country we’re here and this is our land too. We buy here too, and we have houses here. My children were born here in Ocala and we breathe the same air as everyone else.”

The organization plans to hold more events in the future to bring the Hispanic community together in Marion County.

