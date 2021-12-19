Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count doubles; majority of infections reported in south of state
Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count doubles; majority of infections reported in south of state
Lake City Country Club listed for sale
Lake City Country Club listed for sale
Interim Lake City city manager resigns leaving role vacant, again
Interim Lake City city manager resigns leaving role vacant, again

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'