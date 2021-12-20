The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and treatment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Community Council Against Substance Abuse is meeting virtually.

The CCASA’s mission is to help children in the county stay informed and healthy through data-driven, scientific approaches.

They hope that drug prevention, intervention, and treatment can be discussed openly and healthily so the youth of the community are inspired and empowered to make good choices.

Their meeting is from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom. The group has monthly meetings every third Monday.

