The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and treatment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Community Council Against Substance Abuse is meeting virtually.

The CCASA’s mission is to help children in the county stay informed and healthy through data-driven, scientific approaches.

They hope that drug prevention, intervention, and treatment can be discussed openly and healthily so the youth of the community are inspired and empowered to make good choices.

Their meeting is from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom. The group has monthly meetings every third Monday.

