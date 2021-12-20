Cirque Musica’s holiday spectacular comes to Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cirque Musica is coming to Gainesville.

The Cirque group will be performing their holiday spectacular at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

You will be able to experience the chills and thrills of a cirque show by world-renowned performers.

The production will also feature some of the greatest holiday songs to get spectators in the holiday spirit.

They will start their performance at 7:30 p.m.

