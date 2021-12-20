Advertisement

Cirque Musica’s holiday spectacular comes to Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cirque Musica is coming to Gainesville.

The Cirque group will be performing their holiday spectacular at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

You will be able to experience the chills and thrills of a cirque show by world-renowned performers.

The production will also feature some of the greatest holiday songs to get spectators in the holiday spirit.

They will start their performance at 7:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday...
Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle
A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.
FHP troopers looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
They said the turnpike will destroy their neighborhoods.
Levy County residents voice their opinions against the Northern Turnpike Extension

Latest News

The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and...
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and treatment
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and...
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and treatment
Cirque Musica’s holiday spectacular comes to Gainesville
Cirque Musica’s holiday spectacular comes to Gainesville
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hummus Wreath
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hummus Wreath