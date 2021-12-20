FHP continues searching for information on the deadly hit and run on Friday

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The vehicle Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for is a white sedan or pickup truck/van with a missing left sideview mirror and significant damage to the windshield.

The accident occurred Friday evening in Lake City around 7 PM.

An uptick in hit and runs is common in the fall and winter as it gets darker sooner.

“In 2020, Florida had 92 thousand hit and run crashes. Of those, 260 were fatalities. Traditionally in December we see an increase in hit and runs,” explained Patrick Riordan, a Public Information Officer with FHP.

Riordan said FHP believes the vehicle could be in between the years of 1996 and 2012. The vehicles they have narrowed down to are the Plymouth Voyager, Dodge Caravan, Chrysler Town & Country Mini Van or Dodge Sedan.

Any tips can be called in anonymously to FHP or crime stoppers: 800-423-TIPS (8477) or 800-387-1290

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.