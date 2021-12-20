FWC proposes new hunting rules for 2022-23 hunting season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission proposed rule changes for the 2022-2023 hunting season. Commissioners met last week and presented new rules that would impact 23 Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) in North Central Florida.

Some of these areas include Camp Blanding and parts of Steinhatchee Springs.

“We put together requests from staff, co-operators, the landowners we work with, the stakeholders, the hunters and the fishers. We put the proposed rule changes together then we seek public opinion on them,” said FWC Public Information Coordinator, Karen Parker.

She said they look at one additional area.

“Then we make sure that we have sound science to ensure we have sustainability on the hunting areas.”

Changes could come to deer and wild turkey management and the requirement of new permits.

Commissioners will finalize the proposed rules at a meeting in March.

Parker emphasizes the importance of public feedback before the meeting

“I would suggest that if someone does hunt in a Wildlife Management Area the best thing would be to get online and check out the rules for that specific area. If you do have another idea or want to give us feedback go to our online site.”

To provide feedback on the proposal click here.

