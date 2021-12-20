Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hummus Wreath

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are a lot of sweet holiday snacks to enjoy this season.

Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness show you a healthy festive snack you can try.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX resistance band exercises

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.