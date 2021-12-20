Advertisement

Haile Homestead offers “History and Holidays Guided Tours” ahead of Christmas

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida could get a look at Christmas in the 1800′s.

Workers at the Historic Haile Homestead gave visitors a peek into the past.

56 slaves built this homestead in the 1850′s for the Haile family, who were cotton planters at the time.

“It’s really important for people to come and see the house and to learn about the family who lived here and they have a room that talks about the enslaved people that were here at the time that’s really important too for people to know about,” said Kim Friend, a visitor at the homestead.

The Haile family wrote on the walls in almost every room and closet in their home.

While the reason of why they did this may have gotten lost with time, the “talking walls” are one of the things that makes this place so unique.

“She even did recipes on the walls, shopping lists, noted where all the children, their different ages their growth spurts,” said Friend.

Throughout the rooms, visitors could see artifacts including pieces of furniture historians believe enslaved carpenters created.

These tours are intertwining history and the holidays in a way that stresses the importance that the work of slaves played in shaping North Central Florida.

