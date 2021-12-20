Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Comedian AJ Wilkerson and other comedians joined together for a free comedy show in Williston. The fee to get in was by donating a toy to give to families in need.

“This was done on very short notice on basically a shoestring budget and we’re going to have like 100 people here tonight and we’re going to help 15 families have great Christmas’s,” said Wilkerson.

Navy veteran Jai Kai Watson said she and other veterans have been collecting toys all year so no child goes without a present this holiday season.

“Being able to bring the toys in for Christmas time it’s just a join for us because a lot of us don’t have our grandchildren here and we’re all retired. It just makes us feel good to be doing something for children.”

Wilkerson is from Levy County himself and he said this is a way he could help families going through a rough time. By seeing people laugh and kids smiling after they get a gift.

“It’s overwhelming how much support and how much everybody has done to make this happen it’s incredible. This is the amazing community of people I come from.”

Hundreds of toys were donated by a local doctor along with all the people that attended the show. The toys will be given to families in need across Levy County and the surrounding areas.

