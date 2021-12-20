Advertisement

Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Comedian AJ Wilkerson and other comedians joined together for a free comedy show in Williston. The fee to get in was by donating a toy to give to families in need.

“This was done on very short notice on basically a shoestring budget and we’re going to have like 100 people here tonight and we’re going to help 15 families have great Christmas’s,” said Wilkerson.

Navy veteran Jai Kai Watson said she and other veterans have been collecting toys all year so no child goes without a present this holiday season.

“Being able to bring the toys in for Christmas time it’s just a join for us because a lot of us don’t have our grandchildren here and we’re all retired. It just makes us feel good to be doing something for children.”

Wilkerson is from Levy County himself and he said this is a way he could help families going through a rough time.  By seeing people laugh and kids smiling after they get a gift.

“It’s overwhelming how much support and how much everybody has done to make this happen it’s incredible. This is the amazing community of people I come from.”

Hundreds of toys were donated by a local doctor along with all the people that attended the show. The toys will be given to families in need across Levy County and the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday...
Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle
Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count doubles; majority of infections reported in south of state
Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count doubles; majority of infections reported in south of state
A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.
FHP troopers looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run

Latest News

Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston
Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston
Ocala’s Hispanic community celebrates Fiesta de Reyes
Ocala’s Hispanic community celebrates Fiesta de Reyes
12-19-21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire
Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire