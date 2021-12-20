Advertisement

Lake City Police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers responded to multiple shootings over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to shots fired on Martin Luther King Junior Street.

Several cars had bullet holes when they arrived, but no one was hurt.

Witnesses the what sparked the gunfire was a fight in a nearby field.

Officers responded to an unrelated shooting around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person was shot near Northwest Alma Avenue and Northwest Jefferson Street and taken to the hospital.

Later Sunday, another shooting happened on Northeast Sam Court.

A witness says a person in a grey car shot at another car in the area with stray bullets hitting other people’s vehicles.   

