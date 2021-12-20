Advertisement

Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”

The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.

Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.

Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots have been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults six months after they’ve completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get theirs two months after completing their primary dose.

Teens 16 and 17 years old can get the Pfizer booster only.

Coronavirus cases are surging, fueled by the new variant. Though a lot remains unknown about it, officials warn that omicron appears more transmissible than the delta variant

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday...
Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle
A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.
FHP troopers looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
They said the turnpike will destroy their neighborhoods.
Levy County residents voice their opinions against the Northern Turnpike Extension

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Inflation squeezes holiday budgets for low-income shoppers
Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was...
Suspect arrested in 15-year-old girl’s killing in San Francisco 43 years later
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and...
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and treatment
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and...
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and treatment