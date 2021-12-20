Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights an owner’s business in Ocala that sells car parts for classic American made rides

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala business sells car parts for classic American made rides throughout the country.

Hear how the owner says his childhood love of playing with cars with his dad has now become his means of income in tonight’s Weekly Buzz.

