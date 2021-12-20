Social media reconnection leads to attempted kidnapping

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping Saturday afternoon.

Officers say a woman reconnected with a former acquaintance on social media and agreed to meet them on Southeast Inglewood Avenue.

As she approached a car and saw another person inside, they grabbed her by the arm and tried pulling her in, they then hit her in the face several times.

Police say the person in the car started driving away, dragging her along for half a block before she could break free.

