Social media reconnection leads to attempted kidnapping

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping Saturday afternoon.

Officers say a woman reconnected with a former acquaintance on social media and agreed to meet them on Southeast Inglewood Avenue.

As she approached a car and saw another person inside, they grabbed her by the arm and tried pulling her in, they then hit her in the face several times.

Police say the person in the car started driving away, dragging her along for half a block before she could break free.  

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

