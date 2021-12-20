Advertisement

Strong quake hits N California; no tsunami or major damage

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage in Northern California. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a rural stretch of Northern California’s coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.

