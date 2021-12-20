Advertisement

Suspect arrested in 15-year-old girl’s killing in San Francisco 43 years later

Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was...
Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was arrested in connection with a San Francisco cold case from 1978.(Source: San Francisco PD/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/KUSA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man has been arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago.

San Francisco police say 76-year-old Mark Personette was arrested this week in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.

The 15-year-old girl from New York was visiting the city when her body was found in a park.

Marissa Harvey, shown in this family photo was visiting San Francisco when she was killed in...
Marissa Harvey, shown in this family photo was visiting San Francisco when she was killed in 1978.(Source: San Francisco PD/KUSA/CNN)

Police said detectives used the best available technology at the time and exhausted every lead, but the probe went cold.

In October 2020, they reopened the case and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods.”

Detectives say Personette may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides involving young women.

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and...
The CCASA of Marion County opens discussion with youth about drug prevention, intervention, and treatment
