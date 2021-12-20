Third grade football player goes viral on social media

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - He’s a boy with a dream to one day score touchdowns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a gator football player.

His name is Joivan Alexander.

He’s amassed 11,500 followers on Instagram and 12,600 thousand on TikTok for his football skills.

He recently recreated a video Tom Brady posted on social media and participated in the ‘gatorade challenge’, both have gone viral.

“An NFL coach, Brad Johnson, he messaged him on TikTok and I was like wait a minute, this guy is a Super Bowl quarterback, if he commented on his video, it means that there’s something special here,” his father Joivan Jimenez said.

Coach Baylin Trujillo has been working with alexander for three years now and said he couldn’t be prouder.

“I care about the kids and how they develop, because at the end of the day my payment is them performing on Saturdays, Friday nights, and hopefully Sundays one day,” Trujillo said.

And Sunday night football is when this third grader is aiming to play.

