Advertisement

Third grade football player goes viral on social media

He's a boy with a dream to one day score touchdowns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a gator...
He's a boy with a dream to one day score touchdowns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a gator football player.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - He’s a boy with a dream to one day score touchdowns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a gator football player.

His name is Joivan Alexander.

He’s amassed 11,500 followers on Instagram and 12,600 thousand on TikTok for his football skills.

He recently recreated a video Tom Brady posted on social media and participated in the ‘gatorade challenge’, both have gone viral.

“An NFL coach, Brad Johnson, he messaged him on TikTok and I was like wait a minute, this guy is a Super Bowl quarterback, if he commented on his video, it means that there’s something special here,” his father Joivan Jimenez said.

Coach Baylin Trujillo has been working with alexander for three years now and said he couldn’t be prouder.

“I care about the kids and how they develop, because at the end of the day my payment is them performing on Saturdays, Friday nights, and hopefully Sundays one day,” Trujillo said.

And Sunday night football is when this third grader is aiming to play.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday...
Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle
A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.
FHP troopers looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run
They said the turnpike will destroy their neighborhoods.
Levy County residents voice their opinions against the Northern Turnpike Extension
Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire
Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds

Latest News

Lake City Police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend
Lake City Police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend
Lake City Police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend
Lake City Police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend
Social media reconnection leads to attempted kidnapping
Social media reconnection leads to attempted kidnapping
Third grade football player goes viral on social media
Third grade football player goes viral on social media