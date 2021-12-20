The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members meet Monday evening to discuss internet cafes.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., council members are set to hear the first reading on their ordinance that bans internet cafes within the city.

Council members last voted unanimously to draft the ordinance in early December.

On Tuesday afternoon, people in Marion County honor National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day.

The event hosted at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Northwest Ocala will also kick off a soap and shampoo donation drive.

It starts at noon and people are asked to wear a mask when dropping off donations.

Home sale numbers across the state release on Wednesday.

Recent months have reported a slow down in the number of homes sold statewide.

In North Central Florida, the Gainesville market fell in home sales numbers in October, and the Ocala market grew.

TV20 will keep you updated on November’s numbers come Wednesday.

A number of government offices across North Central Florida will be closed to observe Christmas.

So far, Lake City City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

Ocala City Hall is following the same schedule for Christmas as is Gainesville City Hall.

