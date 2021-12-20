Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members meet Monday evening to discuss internet cafes.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., council members are set to hear the first reading on their ordinance that bans internet cafes within the city.

Council members last voted unanimously to draft the ordinance in early December.

On Tuesday afternoon, people in Marion County honor National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day.

The event hosted at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Northwest Ocala will also kick off a soap and shampoo donation drive.

It starts at noon and people are asked to wear a mask when dropping off donations.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Home sale numbers across the state release on Wednesday.

Recent months have reported a slow down in the number of homes sold statewide.

In North Central Florida, the Gainesville market fell in home sales numbers in October, and the Ocala market grew.

TV20 will keep you updated on November’s numbers come Wednesday.

A number of government offices across North Central Florida will be closed to observe Christmas.

So far, Lake City City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

Ocala City Hall is following the same schedule for Christmas as is Gainesville City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday...
Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle
A 48-year old Lake City man was the victim who was hit on U.S Highway 90.
FHP troopers looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Brother walks in University of Florida Fall commencement for his fallen sister
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a SWAT team serves a search warrant at his...
Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
They said the turnpike will destroy their neighborhoods.
Levy County residents voice their opinions against the Northern Turnpike Extension

Latest News

CEP
Ocala CEP highlights an owner’s business in Ocala that sells car parts for classic American made rides
Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston
Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston
Ocala’s Hispanic community celebrates Fiesta de Reyes
Ocala’s Hispanic community celebrates Fiesta de Reyes
Hundreds of toys were donated for kids in need.
Hundreds of toys donated to kids in need at a free comedy show in Williston