Alachua County Combined Communication Center workers prepare to work through Christmas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As many places look to close their doors and send workers home on Christmas Eve and Christmas the phones still need to be manned at the Alachua Combine Communications Center.

Telecommunicators work in shifts 24-hours a day, seven days a week to make sure that all 9-1-1 calls are serviced and the building will be fully staffed for the holidays. Jeanette Whitworth has worked at the center for nearly four years and she says that holiday shifts are typically slow.

“It’s a little bit lighter. the holidays can bring some negativity to people and it makes it tougher for other to endure the holidays so we have that aspect to deal with and those type of calls to deal with. But, in general it’s not too bad we tend to just be there for each other the best that we can,” said Whitworth.

Although they have to work on the big day, that fact does not stop workers from being festive. Four trees are decorated at the center each having a different theme chosen by workers of different shift times. Whitworth says little things like that and having to spend this time of year together with her coworkers really brings them close together.

“(It’s) Kind of hard not to be around your families for the holidays, however it’s kind of a big family in there, we do kind of a potluck. Given the call load and the emergencies that are on the screen we are able to spend time with each other and have some type of positive environment in general to enjoy the holidays in our own way,” said Whitworth.

The call center workers work in rotating shifts, so those working on Monday and Tuesday will then work Friday and Saturday, the apex of the holiday season this year.

