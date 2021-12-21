The Arc of Alachua County hosts mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Arc of Alachua County teamed up with the University of Florida to bring a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to patients who may struggle with developmental or physical disabilities.

To respect the privacy of the patients, TV20 refrained from filming those receiving a booster, but organizers say the turnout was great.

Nurses and staff lined up in vans to vaccinate members of the community.

Related Story: COVID-19 cases spike and hospitalizations remain fairly steady as omicron variant spreads

The CEO of the local branch of the organization, Mark Swain, said it’s all about making the vaccine easy to access before Christmas.

“Well it’s super important for our clients in particular to spend time with their families and friends and get out in the community to have fun during the holidays and be safe. One of the ways we can do that is provide people with an opportunity to get a COVID booster before the holidays,” Swain explained.

Swain said UF plans to come back for more booster clinics down the road.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.