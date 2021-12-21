Duke Energy granted more than $500,000 statewide to support resiliency and emergency response efforts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy has granted more than $500,000 statewide to support resiliency and emergency response efforts, and some of the money is coming to North Central Florida.
Levy County Emergency Management received a $14,000 grant to set up digital message kiosks with information about disaster preparedness.
$10,000 was given to the Ocala CEP for a workforce participation study.
Family Promise of Gainesville got $5,000 to help provide homes for families in need.
