Duke Energy granted more than $500,000 statewide to support resiliency and emergency response efforts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy has granted more than $500,000 statewide to support resiliency and emergency response efforts, and some of the money is coming to North Central Florida.

Levy County Emergency Management received a $14,000 grant to set up digital message kiosks with information about disaster preparedness.

TRENDING STORY: Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle

$10,000 was given to the Ocala CEP for a workforce participation study.

Family Promise of Gainesville got $5,000 to help provide homes for families in need.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.