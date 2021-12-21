Gainesville man arrested after downtown shooting over the weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after shooting at security guards at a downtown concert venue.

21-year old Jacquez Walker was arrested Saturday morning after he shot at security guars at Shiph Lucci’s on 6 W University Ave. over an unpaid cover fee to get into a concert at the venue. After the argument got physical, Walker pulled out a gun and fired at security guards, who then grabbed their weapons and shot Walker.

Gainesville Police officers took Walker to UF Health Shands and then booked him in the Alachua County Jail. He is being charged with aggravated assault and being held on a $50,000 bond.

GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover says that the two men guarding the venue now have complaints raised over their retaliation.

“They did not have concealed weapons permit on them, so a sworn complaint has been filed against the two security guards that were involved in the incident. That has been forward to the state attorney’s office then they’ll determine how to move forward,” said Glover.

GPD officials are still asking anyone with information on what happened at the venue during the early morning hours of Saturday to contact the department.

