Gators land former Ohio State QB Jack Miller via transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Billy Napier has landed his first quarterback since taking the job as Florida Gators head football coach. Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller announced on social media Tuesday that he is transferring to UF.

Miller appeared in four games for the Buckeyes as a redshirt sophomore, completing 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns. He was also briefly suspended from the team in early November for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired. He was reinstated three weeks later after his drunken-driving charge was reduced to a minor misdemeanor traffic offense. Miller entered the transfer portal following the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan.

Miller will have a chance to show Napier and the coaching staff what he can do. There will be a spot open in the quarterback room due to the impending transfer of Emory Jones, who has started all but one game for the Gators this fall.

