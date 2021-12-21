Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed two University of Florida alum on the Board of Athletic Training

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two University of Florida alum are joining the Board of Athletic Training.

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Randy Schwartzberg and Gerald Stevens.

Schwartzburg is an orthopedic surgeon at the Orlando Orthopedic Center.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend

He earned his medical degree at UF.

Stevens is currently the supervisor for district athletic training at Duval County Public Schools.

He got his bachelors in Athletic Training from UF.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Lake City Police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend
Lake City police respond to multiple shootings over the weekend
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire
Lacrosse home completely destroyed in accidental fire
A Cross City man is dead after State Troopers say he wrecked on his motorcycle early Saturday...
Cross City man dead after wrecking his motorcycle

Latest News

Internet cafe
Lake City council members voted unanimously on the first reading to ban simulated gambling establishments
Duke energy
Duke Energy granted more than $500,000 statewide to support resiliency and emergency response efforts
‘This is murder’: Mother questions grand jury’s finding that her teen’s killer acted in self...
‘This is murder’: Mother questions grand jury’s finding that her teen’s killer acted in self defense
‘This is murder’: Mother questions grand jury’s finding that her teen’s killer acted in self...
‘This is murder’: Mother questions grand jury’s finding that her teen’s killer acted in self defense