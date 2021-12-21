Governor Ron DeSantis appointed two University of Florida alum on the Board of Athletic Training

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two University of Florida alum are joining the Board of Athletic Training.

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Randy Schwartzberg and Gerald Stevens.

Schwartzburg is an orthopedic surgeon at the Orlando Orthopedic Center.

He earned his medical degree at UF.

Stevens is currently the supervisor for district athletic training at Duval County Public Schools.

He got his bachelors in Athletic Training from UF.

