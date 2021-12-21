Advertisement

Lake City city council meets to consider Utilities Director Paul Dyal as the interim city manager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the search for Lake City’s new city manager.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, the city council will consider a resolution to appoint Utilities Director Paul Dyal as the interim city manager.

His appointment would be effective on December 31.

He would have the job until a permanent city manager is hired.

The council will hold video interviews with four finalists on Wednesday.

This comes after current interim city manager Mike Williams announced he is stepping down.

Williams was appointed to the position in September.

Lake City city council meets to consider Utilities Director Paul Dyal as the interim city manager
