Lake City city council meets to consider Utilities Director Paul Dyal as the interim city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the search for Lake City’s new city manager.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, the city council will consider a resolution to appoint Utilities Director Paul Dyal as the interim city manager.

His appointment would be effective on December 31.

He would have the job until a permanent city manager is hired.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case

The council will hold video interviews with four finalists on Wednesday.

This comes after current interim city manager Mike Williams announced he is stepping down.

Williams was appointed to the position in September.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.