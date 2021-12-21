Advertisement

Lake City council members voted unanimously on the first reading to ban simulated gambling establishments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A permanent ban on internet cafes is all but a done deal in Lake City.

With little comment, council members unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance to ban simulated gambling establishments in the city.

Internet cafes have generated a lot of opposition in the community.

City leaders have called them dangerous, illegal, and prone to crime.

The second and final reading will take place next month.

